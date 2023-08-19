Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.37. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,830,772 shares of company stock valued at $137,658,006. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,026,000 after acquiring an additional 390,794 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $88,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,944 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

