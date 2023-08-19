Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 54,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 118,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.99.

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

