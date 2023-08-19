Shonaid Jemmett- Page Acquires 5,925 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £22,870.50 ($29,012.43).
Aviva Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 382.80 ($4.86) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 366.70 ($4.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.70 ($6.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 390.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 412.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.89, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Aviva’s payout ratio is -8,157.89%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
