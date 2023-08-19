Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Drops By 7.4%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,157,000 after buying an additional 686,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 313,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,583,000 after buying an additional 246,560 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. First Merchants has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $45.04.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.