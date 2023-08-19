SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SITC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.56. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

