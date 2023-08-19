SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 0.3%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €18.96 ($20.61) and last traded at €18.96 ($20.61). 10,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.02 ($20.67).

SLM Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $589.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a P/E/G ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.09.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After-Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.