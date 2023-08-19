STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get STERIS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STERIS Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $223.84 on Friday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 183.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.10%.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.