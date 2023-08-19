Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50.

NextDecade Trading Up 0.7 %

NextDecade stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $904.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NextDecade by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

