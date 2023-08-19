StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.47. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,475,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 768,534 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 604,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

