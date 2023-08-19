StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

