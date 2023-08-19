StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

