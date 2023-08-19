StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UGI (NYSE:UGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

UGI Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 189.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

