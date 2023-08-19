Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $500.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $462.50.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $426.02 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

