The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCS. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.82 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 29,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,084.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,609.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,731.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 29,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $76,084.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 725,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,609.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,011 shares of company stock worth $124,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Further Reading

