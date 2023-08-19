TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Down 4.2%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 8,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 39,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

TriStar Gold Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.