Uniswap (UNI) Trading 20.7% Lower This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00018874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $104.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00246817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.94519888 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 777 active market(s) with $168,906,894.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

