Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $2.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.88.
Several brokerages have commented on VCSA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after buying an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.
Vacasa Stock Performance
Vacasa stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.66. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
Read More
