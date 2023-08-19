Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $2.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several brokerages have commented on VCSA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

In related news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $186,542.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,966,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,837,321 shares of company stock worth $1,975,555 in the last three months. 46.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after buying an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Vacasa stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.66. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

