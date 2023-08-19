Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.19 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Velas has a total market cap of $20.19 million and approximately $817,131.94 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00041448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,488,193,389 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,193,388 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

