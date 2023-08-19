Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.54 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Verasity has a market cap of $44.54 million and $24.83 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003827 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

