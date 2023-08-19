Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.