vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

