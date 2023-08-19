WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.49 and last traded at $80.29. 33,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 90,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.