Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YELP. Craig Hallum started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Yelp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,735 shares of company stock worth $4,554,979 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yelp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $76,858,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

