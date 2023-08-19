Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Trading Up 2%

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 35,899,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 23,537,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Yourgene Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a market cap of £16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About Yourgene Health

(Get Free Report)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome, Edwards' syndrome, and Patau's Syndrome in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.