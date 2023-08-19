Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $29.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Zalando Company Profile

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

