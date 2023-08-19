ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0483 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $448,590.04 and $60.79 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00094990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027740 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

