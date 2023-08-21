ABCMETA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.02 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $755,289.16 and $41.02 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00019131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,091.20 or 1.00006991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000762 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $230.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

