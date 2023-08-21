Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after buying an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

XOM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,180,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146,534. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

