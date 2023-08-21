Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 26,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 45,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

CVX traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.00. 3,339,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,535. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $298.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

