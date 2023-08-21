Ankr (ANKR) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $197.13 million and $8.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02000591 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $8,346,568.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

