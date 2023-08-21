Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $62.30 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $62.30 million and $601,334.60 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

