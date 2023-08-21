Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $193.97 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $193.97 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.32 or 0.06397311 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00028771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,185,308 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,765,308 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.