Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director George H. Ellis Sells 2,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.4 %

BLKB traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 149,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,915. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.65 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 282,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $15,731,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

