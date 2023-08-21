BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams Sells 558 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. 378,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,604. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,098,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

