BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck Sells 55,000 Shares

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,381,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,078.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRP Group Price Performance

BRP Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. 402,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,621. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BRP Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BRP Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BRP Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRP Group

About BRP Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.