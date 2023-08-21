Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $330.85 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $42.36 or 0.00162723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $330.85 million and $34.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00050294 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00028752 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013668 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003792 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 428.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,811,204 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,807,992.17566488 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.12668387 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $21,609,458.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

