Covenant Trading 39.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Covenant has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $2,035.99 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covenant has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,799,092 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

