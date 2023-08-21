Decred Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $13.14 or 0.00050444 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $202.72 million and $1.01 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00162262 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013660 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003792 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 429.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,428,784 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

