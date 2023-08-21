DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, DEI has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $368.18 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00255684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014511 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer's coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

