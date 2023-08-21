Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

GLAD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 405,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,440. The company has a market capitalization of $391.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.