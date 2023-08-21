Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 405,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $1,681,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth $421,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 255.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

