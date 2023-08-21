Gode Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $63,703.00 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

