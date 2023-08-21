Grin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $339,148.38 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $339,148.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,043.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00255930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.21 or 0.00711150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00572796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00060574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00118382 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.