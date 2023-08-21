Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.35. 3,787,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,438. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day moving average of $160.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

