Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
