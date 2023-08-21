Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys 13,585 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,390,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearOne Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 87,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ClearOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

