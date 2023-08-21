Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells 40,207 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 657,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $41,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

