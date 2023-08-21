Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells 33,640 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 33,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $522,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,223.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,791. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 79,913 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

