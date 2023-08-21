KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Sells $140,208.91 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $140,208.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,075.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.97. 182,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,027. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $19,717,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,238,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $12,969,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,112,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.