MOBOX Price Tops $0.26 (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $52.99 million and $16.25 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,120,179 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

